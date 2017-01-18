Farmers on long road to recovery following Matthew flooding

MATTAMUSKEET, N.C. (WNCT) – Like many farmers in eastern North Carolina, farmers in Hyde County continue to struggle after the flooding brought on by Hurricane Matthew.

“Portions of Hyde County received historic flooding from Hurricane Matthew, particularly on the northern side of the county from the Alligator River,” said Daniel Brinn with the Hyde County Soil and Water Conservation District.”

Massive flooding had meant a massive cleanup.

“I believe in Mattamuskeet there were 19 days they had temporary pumping operations in place at an estimated $60,000 a day,” said Brinn.

That hefty price tag isn’t the only loss farmers are feeling.

“There was a lot of crop loss — severe crop loss of soybeans,” Brinn said.

According to the North Carolina Cooperative Extension, farmers in Hyde County suffered a 60 percent soybean crop loss in the fall. The loss for cotton was 75 percent.

“To top it all off, this is the third year of exceptionally wet weather that we’ve had,” said Brinn. “It’s been exceptionally difficult for farmers to handle financially.”

The water has been pumped away, but the financial losses will likely sting for some time to come, as many farmers now struggle to stay afloat.

Looking long term, county leaders are hoping that improving the dike system around the Alligator River will prevent flooding of this magnitude from ever happening here again.

