Duplin County deputies offer reward in September shooting

CHINQUAPIN, N.C. (WNCT) – The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons responsible for a killing that took place in September.

Leslie Donnell Pittman, also known as Les, was shot on either September 28 or 29 on Cole Swamp Road in Chinquapin, deputies aid. Pittman was last seen September 28 around 9:45 p.m. at Buck’s Corner in Chinquapin, deputies said.

Anyone with information should call Detective Susan Holland at the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office at 910-296-2150.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Duplin County deputies are attempting to determine who killed a Chinquapin man early Thursday morning.

Deputies said 40-year-old Leslie Pittman was found unresponsive after they responded to reports of a shooting at 12:34 a.m. Thursday on Cole Swamp Road.

He later died. Deputies said it appears he was shot, but an official autopsy will occur 1 p.m. Friday.

No one is in custody, but deputies said there are several persons of interest, and they are asking for the public’s help.

Deputies also said it did not appear to be a random shooting, and the public should not be concerned.