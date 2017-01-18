Duplin County deputies offer reward in September shooting

~WNCT-Logo-Reference By Published: Updated:
Leslie Pittman
Leslie Pittman

CHINQUAPIN, N.C. (WNCT) – The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons responsible for a killing that took place in September.

Leslie Donnell Pittman, also known as Les, was shot on either September 28 or 29 on Cole Swamp Road in Chinquapin, deputies aid. Pittman was last seen September 28 around 9:45 p.m. at Buck’s Corner in Chinquapin, deputies said.

Anyone with information should call Detective Susan Holland at the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office at 910-296-2150.

ORIGINAL STORY: 

Duplin County deputies are attempting to determine who killed a Chinquapin man early Thursday morning.

Deputies said 40-year-old Leslie Pittman was found unresponsive after they responded to reports of a shooting at 12:34 a.m. Thursday on Cole Swamp Road.

He later died. Deputies said it appears he was shot, but an official autopsy will occur 1 p.m. Friday.

No one is in custody, but deputies said there are several persons of interest, and they are asking for the public’s help.

Deputies also said it did not appear to be a random shooting, and the public should not be concerned.

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s