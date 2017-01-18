Deputies: Jacksonville woman tried to castrate husband during argument

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An Onslow County woman is accused of trying to castrate her husband during an argument.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that 36-year-old Mitzi Lou Hudson turned herself on January 5th. A warrant was issued for her arrest after the November 20, 2016 domestic dispute. It happened at the couple’s home on Running Road.

Deputies arriving at the scene found the 51-year-old man injured. He was later taken to Onslow Memorial due to the extent of his injuries.

It’s believed the man and his wife were in an argument when she allegedly used her hands to injure him.

Hudson is out on a $50,000 bond. She has a previous charge of assault and has had previous run-ins with deputies.

This time, she’s charged with felony malicious castration and misdemeanor simple assault

