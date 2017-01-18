Argument led to Halifax County high school bathroom attack, deputies say

wncn staff Published:
halifax-county-sheriffs-office

LITTLETON, N.C. (WNCN) — An ongoing argument erupted into a knife attack in a North Carolina high school bathroom, deputies in Halifax County said Wednesday.

About 2 p.m. Tuesday, a 15-year-old attacked an 18-year-old with a folding razor knife in a boys’ restroom at Northwest Halifax High School, the county sheriff’s office said.

The 18-year-old was treated by the school nurse, then taken to a “medical facility” for further treatment, deputies said. He was later released and is in good condition.

The 15-year-old is in custody, charged with assault with a deadly weapon; disorderly conduct; resist, obstruct and delay; and possession of a weapon on educational property, authorities said.

Deputies believe the attack was the culmination of an argument that had started two days earlier.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s