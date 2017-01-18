Argument led to Halifax County high school bathroom attack, deputies say

LITTLETON, N.C. (WNCN) — An ongoing argument erupted into a knife attack in a North Carolina high school bathroom, deputies in Halifax County said Wednesday.

About 2 p.m. Tuesday, a 15-year-old attacked an 18-year-old with a folding razor knife in a boys’ restroom at Northwest Halifax High School, the county sheriff’s office said.

The 18-year-old was treated by the school nurse, then taken to a “medical facility” for further treatment, deputies said. He was later released and is in good condition.

The 15-year-old is in custody, charged with assault with a deadly weapon; disorderly conduct; resist, obstruct and delay; and possession of a weapon on educational property, authorities said.

Deputies believe the attack was the culmination of an argument that had started two days earlier.