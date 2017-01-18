2 Affordable Care Act enrollment events to be held in Carteret Co.

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – Two Affordable Care Act enrollment events will be held in Carteret County Saturday and next Wednesday.

Get Covered Carteret and Legal Aid of North Carolina are hosting the events to help uninsured Carteret County residents enroll in health insurance before the January 31 deadline.

Trained and certified ACA Navigators will educate people about their options and help them enroll.

One session will take place at the Carteret Health Care Education Center Saturday, January 21, while the other will be at the McGee Building at Carteret Community College on Wednesday, January 25.

Consumers who are unable to attend an event can still access free one-on-one local appointments with Navigators at Broad Street Clinic and the Carteret Public Library in Beaufort. People can schedule appointments for the events or at one of these locations by calling Theresa at 252-622 8576, or by visiting http://www.getcoveredamerica.org/connector. Walk-in appointments are also available at the events on a

Consumers can also go to http://www.healthcare.gov, http://www.cuidadodesalud.gov or call 1-800-318-2596 24/7 to enroll on their own.