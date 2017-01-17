15-year-old girl arrested in connection to Wilson murder

WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Wilson Police Department arrested a 15-year-old girl Tuesday in connection to a murder. Police are withholding personal information due to her juvenile status, but the teenager is being charged with first-degree murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and second-degree burglary.

Wilson police said she would be held in secure custody until her first appearance.

The girl’s arrest follows the arrest of Ramond De’Shod Atkinson, 18, of Rocky Mount, on Sunday. He was charged with first-degree murder and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.

On Wednesday around 2:40 p.m., police were dispatched to 112 Hines St. in regards to an individual suffering from severe lacerations on his body.

When they arrived, they located 43-year-old Stephanick Timothy Jones of Wilson. Jones was transported to Wilson Medical, before being flown to Vidant. He underwent surgery and remained in critical condition until he passed away Friday afternoon.

On Thursday at around 3:40 a.m., police received an alarm call at the apartment of the victim.

After obtaining warrants, police arrested three individuals from Rocky Mount.

19-year-old Matthew Joseph Taylor and 22-year-old Robert Earl McDonald are charged with first-degree murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, and second-degree burglary.

20-year-old Elijah Joshua Woodie is charged with first-degree murder and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.

All three are being held in the Wilson County Detention Center. Their first court appearance is set for Tuesday.

Wilson police are continuing to actively investigate this case.

The Wilson Police Department is encouraging anyone with information regarding these cases to contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.