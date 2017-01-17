Rep. Greg Murphy selected to chair two healthcare committees

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Representative Greg Murphy (R-Pitt) was selected to serve as Chair on the Committee of Health as well as the Chair of Appropriations and Health and Human Services.

In a statement, Rep. Murphy thanked the Speaker of the House for the opportunity.

“I’m thankful to Speaker Moore for selecting me to Chair two committees that are vital for helping advance the health care needs of the citizens of North Carolina. As a practicing physician I will use my knowledge and experience to advocate for quality and affordable healthcare for all North Carolinians,” Murphy said.

Speaker Moore also released a statement, speaking highly of his Republican colleague in the House. “The citizens of North Carolina are fortunate to have Rep. Greg Murphy, M.D. Chair key committees in the House of Representatives to oversee health policy and appropriations for our state. As a still actively practicing surgeon, as well as former Chief of Staff of Vidant Medical Center, Rep. Murphy has the unique experience and perspective to help improve medical access and care while lowering costs for patients across North Carolina. We are in a period of great flux in the realm of medical care in our country and our state and we are grateful for his leadership”