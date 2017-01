BEULAVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A fire destroyed a double-wide mobile home in Duplin County overnight.

Crews from the Beulaville, Sarecta and Potter’s Hill fire departments responded to the blaze at Hermitage Estates in Beulaville around 10 p.m. Monday night.

Beulaville Fire Department Chief Joey Carter said the fire started in the kitchen, and no one was injured.

Crews returned Tuesday morning when the fire briefly rekindled.

The Red Cross is helping the family.