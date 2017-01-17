New website revealing personal information raises concerns

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new website is causing concern for people all across the country, including eastern North Carolina.

The site, familytreenow.com, lists your personal information, available for anyone to see.

Just type in a first and last name, click search, and personal information including name, age, relatives and addresses are listed

“I think people are finding more than what they want to know,” said Ronda Taylor, a Greenville resident.

It’s legal since the information is public record.

Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Detective David Flynn said websites like familytreenow.com can cause serious problems, especially for those who need to stay under the radar for their own safety.

“In this instance, the posting of known associates, friends, relatives and that kind of thing, it does give someone that’s looking to do further harm places to look for this person,” said Flynn.

Even if you don’t post your information on social media sites, it can still be available on this website.

Not everyone is listed and not all of the information is 100 percent accurate.

Still, many people are choosing to opt out of the service.

If you would like to opt out, just search your name on the site, click on the record detail and click “opt out.”

It can take up to 48 hours to process and just takes away one record.

So if there’s more than one piece of information you want deleted from the database, you must repeat these steps.