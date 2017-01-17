New site revealing personal information raises concerns

kelly-byrne By Published:
family-tree-now-dot-com

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new website is causing concern for people all across the country, including eastern North Carolina.

The site, familytreenow.com, lists your personal information, available for anyone to see.

Just type in a first and last name, click search, and personal information including name, age, relatives and addresses are listed

“I think people are finding more than what they want to know,” said Ronda Taylor, a Greenville resident.

It’s legal since the information is public record.

Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Detective David Flynn said websites like familytreenow.com can cause serious problems, especially for those who need to stay under the radar for their own safety.

“In this instance, the posting of known associates, friends, relatives and that kind of thing, it does give someone that’s looking to do further harm places to look for this person,” said Flynn.

Even if you don’t post your information on social media sites, it can still be available on this website.

Not everyone is listed and not all of the information is 100 percent accurate.

Still, many people are choosing to opt out of the service.

If you would like to opt out, just search your name on the site, click on the record detail and click “opt out.”

It can take up to 48 hours to process and just takes away one record.

So if there’s more than one piece of information you want deleted from the database, you must repeat these steps.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s