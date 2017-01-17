NC fisheries committees to consider shrimp trawling limits

NEW BERN, N.C. (AP) — The public will have a chance to speak during a meeting in New Bern that could lead to commercial shrimp trawling restrictions in North Carolina.

Multiple media outlets report five advisory committees to the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission will meet jointly Tuesday at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center.

The committee members will discuss a petition was filed by the North Carolina Wildlife Federation that would designate fishing waters in the sounds and three miles into the ocean as primary nursery areas to protect habitats for juvenile fish. Another change would be to limit the days and hours when shrimp trawling is allowed.

Commercial fishermen say the proposed regulations would further threaten the shrimping business in North Carolina.

The full commission will vote on the petition at its February meeting.