Greenville orthodontist bikes to Fla. to raise childhood hunger awareness

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Greenville orthodontist just left for Key West on his bike.

Dr. Dennis Ross is riding more than 1,200 miles from Greenville to south Florida to raise awareness for childhood hunger.

He said long bike rides get people’s attention.

That’s why it is not the first time he has attempted the trek.

“First time back in 2012, we ride to Key West, and we did that, and I thought that I could ride a long way,” said Ross. “We did about 120 miles a day. we stopped and talked to the kids at 10 different Boys and Girls clubs.”

He hopes to raise more than $100,000 on the trek.

The money will go towards the Boys and Girls Club.

He said it will likely take about four days.

