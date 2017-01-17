Goldsboro felon busted after foot chase with police

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – A Goldsboro man is behind bars after a brief foot chase with police.

It all started Saturday afternoon when officers located a black SUV believed to be involved in drug activity in the area of Olivia Lane.

When officers stopped the vehicle to identify the occupants, 21-year-old Joseph Cumberlander jumped out from the passenger side of the SUV holding both hands tightly in the front pockets of his sweatshirt and started running from the scene. He was apprehended on the 900 block of Dorsey St.

After taking Cumberlander into custody, officers retraced his flight path and recovered a Glock 26, 9 mm handgun, 16.2 grams of Marijuana, 3.9 grams of Crack Cocaine and a large capacity magazine. He was arrested and charged with (M) Resist, delay and Obstructing a Public Officer, (F) PWISD Schedule VI, (F) PWISD Schedule II, and (F) Possession of Firearm by Felon.

Cumberlander was also served with three outstanding warrants out of Wake County for (F) PWISD VI, (F) Maintaining a Dwelling and (F) Felony Possession of Schedule VI. He’s in the Wayne County Jail under a $210,000.00 Secured Bond with a first appearance set for Tuesday afternoon.

The arrest of Cumberlander also led to the execution of a search warrant at an apartment on Olivia Lane, where officers recovered a Remington 1911 .45 caliber handgun reported stolen in Goldsboro, 51.2 grams of cocaine, a 50 round drum containing 9mm rounds, 2 boxes of 9mm bullets, 8 .45 caliber bullets, a pill bottle containing pills and several items of drug paraphernalia.

Police said their investigation is still on going.