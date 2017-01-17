First Alert Forecast: Turning milder today but staying unsettled

SUMMARY: A series of fronts are set to keep the weather unsettled through mid-week. Details:

THIS MORNING: Mostly cloudy with mild temperatures. There could be some areas of patchy fog. Winds are calm to light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. The southern coastal areas could see some areas of sunshine. Much milder this afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s. Winds are out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain moves in overnight tonight and temperatures are well above average, in the mid to upper 50s.

A LOOK AHEAD:  A cold front that will pass through Wednesday, bringing a better chance for showers. Above average temps stick around through the weekend with several more chances for rain likely.

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Candice Boling, Pierce Legeion and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Tue
46° F
precip:
20%
7am
Tue
46° F
precip:
10%
8am
Tue
47° F
precip:
10%
9am
Tue
48° F
precip:
10%
10am
Tue
52° F
precip:
10%
11am
Tue
55° F
precip:
10%
12pm
Tue
58° F
precip:
10%
1pm
Tue
62° F
precip:
10%
2pm
Tue
63° F
precip:
10%
3pm
Tue
64° F
precip:
10%
4pm
Tue
64° F
precip:
10%
5pm
Tue
63° F
precip:
10%
6pm
Tue
61° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Tue
60° F
precip:
30%
8pm
Tue
60° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Tue
60° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Tue
60° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Tue
60° F
precip:
20%
12am
Wed
60° F
precip:
20%
1am
Wed
60° F
precip:
50%
2am
Wed
60° F
precip:
50%
3am
Wed
60° F
precip:
50%
4am
Wed
60° F
precip:
40%
5am
Wed
60° F
precip:
40%
6am
Wed
60° F
precip:
50%
7am
Wed
60° F
precip:
80%
8am
Wed
60° F
precip:
80%
9am
Wed
61° F
precip:
70%
10am
Wed
62° F
precip:
50%
11am
Wed
63° F
precip:
40%
12pm
Wed
63° F
precip:
40%
1pm
Wed
62° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Wed
64° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Wed
64° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Wed
62° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Wed
60° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Wed
57° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Wed
55° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Wed
52° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Wed
50° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Wed
49° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Wed
47° F
precip:
0%
12am
Thu
46° F
precip:
10%
1am
Thu
44° F
precip:
10%
2am
Thu
43° F
precip:
10%
3am
Thu
43° F
precip:
10%
4am
Thu
42° F
precip:
10%
