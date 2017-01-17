First Alert Forecast: Turning milder today but staying unsettled

SUMMARY: A series of fronts are set to keep the weather unsettled through mid-week. Details:

THIS MORNING: Mostly cloudy with mild temperatures. There could be some areas of patchy fog. Winds are calm to light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. The southern coastal areas could see some areas of sunshine. Much milder this afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s. Winds are out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain moves in overnight tonight and temperatures are well above average, in the mid to upper 50s.

A LOOK AHEAD: A cold front that will pass through Wednesday, bringing a better chance for showers. Above average temps stick around through the weekend with several more chances for rain likely.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 46 ° F precip: 20% 46 ° F precip: 10% 47 ° F precip: 10% 48 ° F precip: 10% 52 ° F precip: 10% 55 ° F precip: 10% 58 ° F precip: 10% 62 ° F precip: 10% 63 ° F precip: 10% 64 ° F precip: 10% 64 ° F precip: 10% 63 ° F precip: 10% 61 ° F precip: 10% 60 ° F precip: 30% 60 ° F precip: 20% 60 ° F precip: 20% 60 ° F precip: 20% 60 ° F precip: 20% 60 ° F precip: 20% 60 ° F precip: 50% 60 ° F precip: 50% 60 ° F precip: 50% 60 ° F precip: 40% 60 ° F precip: 40% 60 ° F precip: 50% 60 ° F precip: 80% 60 ° F precip: 80% 61 ° F precip: 70% 62 ° F precip: 50% 63 ° F precip: 40% 63 ° F precip: 40% 62 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 10% 44 ° F precip: 10% 43 ° F precip: 10% 43 ° F precip: 10% 42 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast