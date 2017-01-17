Carteret County Schools offers bus driving class

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – The Carteret County Public School system is offering training classes for those interested in school bus driving.

A three-day training class will be offered February 6, 7 and 8, 2017, in Beaufort.

To qualify for the training class, individuals must be at least 18 years of age and hold a North Carolina drivers license. Medical approval will be discussed at the training class.

Those interested should contact Carteret County Public School System transportation director Lloyd Willis Willis at 252-728-4635 to ask questions and register for the class.