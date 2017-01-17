Carteret Co. couple charged with burglarizing Newport home

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) – A Carteret County couple has been arrested and charged with burglarizing a Newport residence.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said they responded at 11 a.m. Saturday to reports of a suspicious man walking around a home on Country Side Court in Newport. Deputies said an investigation revealed an open door and obvious signs of burglary.

After obtaining a description of the vehicle, Sgt. Josh Phillips drove past a vehicle matching the description on Nine Foot Road.

While searching the car, deputies found 158 items of jewelry stuffed into a pillow case, which was later identified by the homeowner, who was out of town at the time.

Pill bottles with the victim’s name and address were also found in the van.

Douglas Gorchess was charged with breaking and entering, larceny and possession of stolen goods. Kimberly Ketchum was charged with breaking and entering, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon.

Both were being held in lieu of $50,000 bail. Their first court appearance is Tuesday.

“This is a good example of neighbors watching out for neighbors and reporting suspicious activity,” said Sheriff Asa Buck.