Belhaven Mayor Adam O’Neal facing a new fight, owes thousands in taxes

josh-birch By Published: Updated:
oneal

BELHAVEN, N.C. (WNCT) – For more than three years, Belhaven Mayor Adam O’Neal has been focused on reopening Pungo Hospital.

Now O’Neal has another fight, this time over his taxes.

Court documents show that O’Neal is late on paying taxes, and owes nearly $42,000 to the state.

WNCT was the only TV station O’Neal sat down with Tuesday to discuss the situation. He said his financials took a hit because he spent so much time away from work to fight to reopen the hospital.

“I just decided it was something bigger than me,” O’Neal told WNCT’s Josh Birch. “I’ve sacrificed, my family has sacrificed financially, in order to fight for this hospital, and we’re going to continue to do so. The finances will take care of themselves, like they always have over my lifetime.”

O’Neal said over the years, he’s spent nearly 40 hours a week trying to reopen Pungo Hospital, which was finally demolished in December.

On top of his financial struggles, his home has entered into foreclosure.

O’Neal said he remains committed to opening up an emergency room in the town. He said saving lives is the most important thing.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s