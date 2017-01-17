Beaufort duo accused in thefts aboard 8 Marshallberg Harbor boats

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – Two men are accused of boarding and stealing items from at least eight different boats docked in Marshallberg Harbor.

Deputies in Carteret County arrested 16-year-old Jon Zachary Waite and 26-year-old Billy Gene Simons Jr., both of Beaufort.

Their arrests follow reports from several victims who found someone had entered and stolen various items from their boats overnight Sunday. Those victims checked security camera footage which caught the suspects on the boats. About $2,500 in total stolen property was recovered by deputies in a shed owned by a relative of one of the suspects. And when deputies confronted the pair, they confessed to their involvement.

Simons and Waite were charged with eight counts of Breaking and Entering a Boat, Larceny, and Possession of Stolen Goods. They were placed on a combined $70,000 bond.

Their first court appearance was scheduled for Tuesday.