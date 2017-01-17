4 FEMA mitigation centers open across the East

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) – Recovery continues in Bertie County months after Hurricane Matthew. FEMA has opened a new center in Windsor to help keep the recovery process rolling along.

“We’re here to do hazard mitigation and tell them how to build better, safer, and stronger,” said Leroy Ingram, FEMA hazard mitigation technical specialist.

Building back is exactly what Windsor resident Quintin Gilliam is still struggling to do. His home ended up with a foot of water in it after Hurricane Matthew.

“As you can see, the mold is just taking over my house,” said Gilliam, a lifelong Windsor resident. “Where I was working at flooded out so I have no job. So now I’m just praying that somebody comes by and help me.”

He’s hoping the FEMA team can point him in the right direction.

“I’m glad they came back,” added Gilliam. “There’s nothing like communication face to face. On the phone, all they see is black and white. If I could just get them to come out here and see what I’m going through. Basically, I’m just sitting here watching my house fall apart.”

Gilliam plans to apply for an SBA loan to get the money to rebuild his home.

Speaking of mitigation, some good news for Gilliam and others in his neighborhood. DOT already working on a new culvert system which should help to alleviate some of the flooding there.

FEMA advisors will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 through Friday, Jan. 20 at the following locations:

Hyde County

Government Center

30 Oyster Creek Road

Swan Quarter, NC 27885

Bertie County

Windsor Community Building

201 South Queen Street

Windsor, NC 27983

Bladen County

Bladen County Library

111 N. Cypress Street

Elizabethtown, NC 28337

Duplin County

Dept. of Social Services

423 North Main Street

Kenansville, NC 28349