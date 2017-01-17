2 NC congressional representatives to skip Trump swearing-in

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Two of North Carolina’s Democratic representatives in Congress are joining more than 40 House Democrats who plan to boycott the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

Reps. G.K. Butterfield and Alma Adams said Monday they won’t attend Trump’s swearing-in Friday at the U.S. Capitol. The number of lawmakers who initially said they would skip the event has increased after Trump lashed out at Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., on Saturday for challenging his legitimacy to be the next president.

Butterfield said on Twitter that he can’t attend because of Trump’s “brand of division and insult.” He also says he hopes Trump’s behavior will change.

Adams said in a news release that she can’t “pretend to celebrate the inauguration of someone who has spoken so horribly about women, minorities and the disabled.”