Some Forsyth County residents lose recycling pickup

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Forsyth County commissioners are getting complaints from residents of unincorporated areas, where recycling is no longer picked up.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2jXfk2P) the company that contacted to collect curbside recycling in those areas didn’t renew its contract. Waste Industries ended recycling pickup at the end of 2016.

The newspaper reports the company was operating at a loss with about 12 percent of the 22,000 people in unincorporated Forsyth subscribing to the service.

The director of the county’s environmental department says he’s confident companies could keep costs relatively low with a package deal of curbside trash and recycling. A commissioner asked that Minor Barnette look into that possibility.

___

Information from: Winston-Salem Journal, http://www.journalnow.com