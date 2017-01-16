Pitt Co. MLK Jr. Day march aims for economic, social justice

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Dozens lined up in Pitt County Monday morning to honor the late Martin Luther King Jr.

Organizations like the Coalition Against Racism and the Fight for 15 Raise Up group came together and marched from Thomas Foreman Park all the way to the Pitt County Courthouse.

“It’s about honoring Dr. King’s support for economic and social justice,” said Don Cavellini, with the Coalition Against Racism in Pitt County.

Members of the Raise Up group said King fought for freedom, and that is what they are trying to do as well.

“In unity there is strength and in numbers we can make a difference,” said Cavellini. “We need change, and we need it now.”

Pitt County NAACP’s Shantel Hawkins said she hopes that unity will help further King’s dream.

“Dr. King’s Dream stood at the cusp of becoming true, but then inequalities and injustice reared their heads,” said Hawkins.

Greenville Mayor Allen Thomas also attended the march.

“These feet march, and they march with you, and we do it together,” Thomas said.

Cavellini said they are continuing King’s legacy.

“Dr. King, if he were still alive, and he would be 88 years old, would be doing just what we are doing now,” Cavellini said.

