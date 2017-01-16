More than 300 show up to MLK Jr. Day job fair in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – More than 300 people showed up to participate in a Martin Luther King Jr. Day job fair hosted by the Third Street Education Center

Executive director Walter Strathy said they only expected to see 50 people and were amazed by the higher turnout.

Employers at the fair included the city of Greenville as well as temp agencies.

Strathy said he hopes he honored Martin Luther King Jr. by helping his community.

“We wanted to have some sort of tangible thing to give back to the community, so what better way than to give people the opportunity to participate in the economy through getting a job,” Strathy said.

Strathy said there was a diverse group of employers and because of the great turn out, he plans to make the career fair an annual event.