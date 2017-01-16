Hundreds march in Jacksonville to honor MLK Jr.’s legacy

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Hundreds of folks marched through downtown Jacksonville Monday to keep Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream alive.

200 people started out at Jacksonville City Hall and headed over to the county courthouse.

Once there, they spoke of Dr. King’s vision and the importance of keeping it alive.

Folks said they came out to show support for the community.

“I came out today to march because America is already great, but we need to come together to make America greater than it is right now, and the only way to get there is love,” said Tikishia Smiley, who marched downtown. “So we come out to show our love and support for the community.”

Folks then returned back to City Hall, joined hands and prayed for wisdom for President-elect Donald Trump.

Organizers said they were proud to have all races represented at the march.

