Homestanding Jags lead parade of winners at MLK Classic

FARMVILLE (WNCT) – Host Farmville Central slipped past East Carteret, 80-76 to wrap up play in the 2017 MLK Classic Monday night.

Tyler Maye led the way for Farmville Central with 33 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

Greene Central ran its record to 15-0 with an 82-71 win over Southern Vance. Greene Central trailed at the half in the game.

Earlier, DJ Suggs scored 32 points as Ayden-Grifton beat Wilson Beddingfield, 86-76 in overtime. Terry Sanford edged Northeastern 57-55 on a layup in the final seconds, and Riverside beat First Flight, 91-70