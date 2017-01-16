Homestanding Jags lead parade of winners at MLK Classic

Brian Bailey By Published:
farmville

FARMVILLE (WNCT) – Host Farmville Central slipped past East Carteret, 80-76 to wrap up play in the 2017 MLK Classic Monday night.

Tyler Maye led the way for Farmville Central with 33 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

Greene Central ran its record to 15-0 with an 82-71 win over Southern Vance. Greene Central trailed at the half in the game.

Earlier, DJ Suggs scored 32 points as Ayden-Grifton beat Wilson Beddingfield, 86-76 in overtime. Terry Sanford edged Northeastern 57-55 on a layup in the final seconds, and Riverside beat First Flight, 91-70

 

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s