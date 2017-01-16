First Alert Forecast: Gloomy and rainy first half of the week

SUMMARY: Rain chances increase as we make our way into the middle of the work week. Details:

THIS MORNING: Clouds and showers around this morning. Temperatures are comfortably cool, in the lower to mid 40s inland and mid to upper 40s along the coast.

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Highs will be in low to mid 50s.

TONIGHT: Clouds stick around with the chance of a passing shower or two. Lows will drop into the 40s.



A LOOK AHEAD: A warm front will pass through Monday evening bringing warmer air into the area. A cold front that will pass through Wednesday brings our best chance of a few showers. Above average temps are the case for the entire week and into next weekend.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Candice Boling, Pierce Legeion and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 43 ° F precip: 10% 43 ° F precip: 10% 42 ° F precip: 10% 42 ° F precip: 20% 43 ° F precip: 20% 43 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 10% 49 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 10% 49 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 10% 47 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 10% 45 ° F precip: 10% 45 ° F precip: 10% 45 ° F precip: 10% 45 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 20% 46 ° F precip: 20% 48 ° F precip: 20% 51 ° F precip: 10% 55 ° F precip: 10% 58 ° F precip: 10% 60 ° F precip: 10% 62 ° F precip: 20% 63 ° F precip: 20% 64 ° F precip: 20% 64 ° F precip: 20% 63 ° F precip: 20% 61 ° F precip: 20% 60 ° F precip: 20% 59 ° F precip: 30% 59 ° F precip: 20% 60 ° F precip: 50% 59 ° F precip: 60% 60 ° F precip: 60% 60 ° F precip: 70% 60 ° F precip: 70% 60 ° F precip: 70% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast