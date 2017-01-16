First Alert Forecast: Gloomy and rainy first half of the week

SUMMARY: Rain chances increase as we make our way into the middle of the work week. Details:

THIS MORNING: Clouds and showers around this morning. Temperatures are comfortably cool, in the lower to mid 40s inland and mid to upper 40s along the coast.

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Highs will be in low to mid 50s.

TONIGHT: Clouds stick around with the chance of a passing shower or two.  Lows will drop into the 40s.

A LOOK AHEAD:  A warm front will pass through Monday evening bringing warmer air into the area.  A cold front that will pass through Wednesday brings our best chance of a few showers. Above average temps are the case for the entire week and into next weekend.

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

