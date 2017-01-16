ECU students honor MLK Jr. with day of service

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Hundreds of East Carolina University students walked in Martin Luther King Jr.’s footsteps and gave back to the community they call home during a day of service.

“That’s all he did,” said Pranaya Pakala, an ECU freshman. “That’s what he dedicated his life to —service to the people.”

Pakala spent her day off from class with a group of students volunteering to help those in need.

“I’m able to have an education with minimal racial prejudice,” said Pakala. “That’s not a part of my life right now. And I need to thank him in every way possible.”

Volunteers focused on cleaning up and supplying thousands of people with food.

“We can show the community that we’re here for them, and we’re here to support them,” said Mario Hobbs, a junior at ECU.

Students worked to make themselves known in the community.

“I can do more,” said ECU junior Zaporah Waddler. “Instead of just sleeping in, I can actually give back to the community.”

The volunteers wanted people to know Pirate Nation is there to serve.

“That’s what we’re trying to do,” said ECU senior Angelitha Lewis. “Like make the school known for service. Because you know, that’s a really big part. Our community really needs help, so that’s what we’re trying to do.”