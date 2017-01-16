Community gathers in Kinston to honor MLK Jr. day

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – In Kinston, people from all walks of life gathered to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy.

A number of organizations host the event, and this year was the 10th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Celebration.

There was music, presentations, and speakers.

In attendance was Malcolm Beech, a Kinston native who was at Morehouse College in Atlanta when King was assassinated.

He said Monday is not a day off, but rather a day on.

“I think it’s very appropriate that we recognize (King) today on his birthday and try to reflect on some of his ideas and principals,” Beech said.

Speakers focused on peace and prosperity in the new year.

Dozens of people showed up for the event.

