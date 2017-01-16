Attorneys: Let Medicaid expansion process continue in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Gov. Roy Cooper’s administration is asking a federal judge to let him continue to take first steps toward expanding Medicaid coverage in North Carolina to potentially hundreds of thousands of uninsured people.

In a filing Monday, attorneys said GOP legislators are overreacting to Cooper’s plan to submit an amendment to the state Medicaid plan because his move “is not a step past the point of no return.”

U.S. District Judge Louise Flanagan said in court documents that she plans to hold a conference call Friday with attorneys.

Flanagan issued a temporary restraining order Saturday after Republican legislative leaders sued to block federal regulators from approving the new Democratic governor’s request.

Attorneys say Cooper wants approval from the federal government to expand North Carolina’s Medicaid plan through the Affordable Care Act should funding be available.