Atlantic Beach man convicted of drug, firearm charges

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – An Atlantic Beach man was convicted in Carteret County Superior Court of drug and firearm offenses and faces a sentence of 23 to 29 years in prison, District Attorney Scott Thomas said in a release.

Joseph Steven Jimenez, 45, was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by a Carteret County Sheriff’s Office deputy who noticed the license plate had expired.

The detective, as well as other law enforcement officers, found 10 packets of heroin, two suboxone packets and assorted drug paraphernalia in the car.

Jimenez was convicted after a two-day trial of possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin and possession of a firearm by convicted felon.

Superior Court Judge Ben Alford sentenced Jimenez to a total of 278 to 354 months in prison.

Jimenez had previously been convicted of 14 felony offenses in three separate counties and was at the highest record level for sentencing purposes, according to the release.

The driver of the car, Allison Barbour, pled guilty to possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin and was placed on supervised probation as a result of her clean criminal history, according to the release.