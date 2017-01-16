Animal rights activist responds to Ringling Brothers calling it quits

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Reaction continues to pour in after Ringling Brothers announced they would be ending their circus after 146 years in operations.

The company’s CEO cited lower attendance and higher cost of operation as the reasons behind the move.

Some animal rights activists say whatever the reason, they are happy.

Marion Blackburn said animal cruelty in the circus has been long documented, and is happy it will come to an end.

“We see these performances and we see animals doing things and we just presume they naturally do them,” she said. “That it is just a natural action for them. Behind the scenes, what is taking place is years of cruelty.”

The circus will continue shows until May.

