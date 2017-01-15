Week in review: crime in the East, local teacher hero, and Wood Ducks

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The second week of 2017 is in the books, and with it came a lot of news headlines.

Eyes across the country were on Charleston, as the fate of convicted church shooter Dylan Roof was in the jury’s hands. After deliberation, the jury sentenced Roof to death.

Back in the East, after more than three decades of fighting, some at Camp Lejeune got some much needed good news in the toxic water situation. The federal government agreed to pay victims of the toxic water $2.2 billion.

Master Sergeant Jerry Ensminger’s daughter died from leukemia following the water scandal. He said he doesn’t believe the fight is over.

“I don’t foresee this fight every being over with in my lifetime to be honest with you,” he said.

In Greenville, Operation Janus rounded up more than 60 criminals, with charges ranging from first degree murder to selling drugs around schools and parks.

Greenville Police Chief Mark Holtzman said they are still looking for at least 19 others.

“A lot of people look at street level drug violence and think what are we accomplishing here? Are we really going after the ones doing the real crime, the shooting up, the robberies, the home invasions? The truth is yes,” Holtzman said.

Michael Bonner, a teacher at South Greenville Elementary, was surprised on the Ellen Degeneres Show. While there, Ellen present Bonner with a check worth $25,000 for improvements at the school.

And the logo for the Down East Wood Ducks was officially unveiled, ahead of an open house on Saturday. The Wood Ducks kick off their home schedule in Kinston on April 10th.