Ringling Brothers Circus shutting down after 146 years

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Ringling Brothers will soon be no more, after entertaining crowds for 146 years.

The company’s CEO said declining attendance and rising costs are the reasons behind the closing. Plans are currently being made to find homes for the circus’s animals.

The circus shows will continue to run until May.

On Sunday, Animal Defenders International (ADI) released a statement praising the decision.

In a statement, ADI President Jan Creamer said, “After decades of exposing the suffering of animals in circuses behind the scenes, we are pleased to hear that Ringlings has finally bowed to public opinion – it was a mistake for them not to see the trend away from animal shows to human-only performances over a decade ago. Circuses can survive without the animal performances.”

Tickets can still be purchased on the Ringling Brothers website for remaining shows.

