Local church hosts Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Local leaders in Pitt County came together, one day before Martin Luther King Jr. day to celebrate his life and legacy.

Saturday nearly 250 people and multiple community activist gathered at Saint Peter Missionary Baptist Church in Greenville.

Greenville’s police chief, mayor local pastors, and Congressman G.K. Butterfield all spoke on Dr. King’s accomplishments, and how they still use his words to this day.

Rodney Coles with the Churches Outreach Network said the turnout shows how much we have come, and what impact Dr. King has left.

“It’s a great thing to see different people, different pastors. We got the mayor Allen and the police chief. I think it’s a great thing to have everyone come and fellowship and try to be on the same accord,” explained Coles.

Brenda Ewen was one of many in the crowd listening to local leaders as they gave their testimony to the late Dr. King.

“It’s a privilege to be amongst so many who stand for the same things that Dr. Martin Luther King stood for,” she said.

Greenville Police Chief Mark Holtzman said he draws on what Dr. King spoke about with his officers to create a better community.

“I’m proud to continue the course of change and look forward to the bright future where we the police and the community work more closely together to reach that shared destiny that Dr. King spoke of 50 years ago,” said Chief Holtzman.

Ewen hopes leaders and the public will continue to be inspired by what doctor king stood for.

“It’s not just a color that he stood for. He stood for justice for all people and so all people came together today to stand on what he stood on and to carry that on to the next generation,” she added.