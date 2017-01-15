Local church hosts Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration

tamara-scott By Published:
mlk

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Local leaders in Pitt County came together, one day before Martin Luther King Jr. day to celebrate his life and legacy.

Saturday nearly 250 people and multiple community activist gathered at Saint Peter Missionary Baptist Church in Greenville.

Greenville’s police chief, mayor local pastors, and Congressman G.K. Butterfield all spoke on Dr. King’s accomplishments, and how they still use his words to this day.

Rodney Coles with the Churches Outreach Network said the turnout shows how much we have come, and what impact Dr. King has left.

“It’s a great thing to see different people, different pastors. We got the mayor Allen and the police chief. I think it’s a great thing to have everyone come and fellowship and try to be on the same accord,” explained Coles.

Brenda Ewen was one of many in the crowd listening to local leaders as they gave their testimony to the late Dr. King.

“It’s a privilege to be amongst so many who stand for the same things that Dr. Martin Luther King stood for,” she said.

Greenville Police Chief Mark Holtzman said he draws on what Dr. King spoke about with his officers to create a better community.

“I’m proud to continue the course of change and look forward to the bright future where we the police and the community work more closely together to reach that shared destiny that Dr. King spoke of 50 years ago,” said Chief Holtzman.

Ewen hopes leaders and the public will continue to be inspired by what doctor king stood for.

“It’s not just a color that he stood for. He stood for justice for all people and so all people came together today to stand on what he stood on and to carry that on to the next generation,” she added.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s