Lenoir County SPCA discuss new shelter at annual open meeting

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Lenoir County SPCA is one step closer to building a new must-need shelter.

Board members and several people in the community gathered Sunday at their annual meeting to discuss important issues facing the Lenoir county animal shelter.

Chairman Jerry Henderson said they continue to discuss the needs for the shelter to ensure all is done for the animal’s best interests.

“It will be state of the art. What we have now was built in 1978 and there has been a lot of changes and a lot of ‘learnings’ and new techniques that have been developed for taking care of animals, and we hope to incorporate those in our new shelter,” said Henderson

Henderson said their animal intake has gone down 35 percent since 2009.

He hopes with a new state of the art shelter will be able to hold more animals and save more lives.

“The SPCA is here to protect animals to look out for them and care for the stray and the unwanted and that’s what we are hoping to build for the credibility within the community.”

They also discussed possible spay-neuter programs.

They have already purchased land for the new shelter off Highway 258.

They are still looking for donations for their project and their animals

