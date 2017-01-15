First Alert Forecast: A mostly quiet end to the weekend

SUMMARY: A stationary front right over the East will keep the weather unsettled the next several days. Details:

TODAY: Clouds and some sun with the slight chance for a quick sprinkle or shower. Highs will be in the 50’s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Lows will be in the 40’s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for a shower. Highs will be in the 40’s and 50’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: A warm front lifts north through the area Monday night into Tuesday, bringing warmer weather and the chance for a few showers. Our best chance for rain this week will come Wednesday as a cold front pushes through. Slightly cooler behind the front, but still above average to end out the week.

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

