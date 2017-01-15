First Alert Forecast: A mostly quiet end to the weekend

SUMMARY: A stationary front right over the East will keep the weather unsettled the next several days. Details:

TODAY: Clouds and some sun with the slight chance for a quick sprinkle or shower. Highs will be in the 50’s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Lows will be in the 40’s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for a shower. Highs will be in the 40’s and 50’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: A warm front lifts north through the area Monday night into Tuesday, bringing warmer weather and the chance for a few showers. Our best chance for rain this week will come Wednesday as a cold front pushes through. Slightly cooler behind the front, but still above average to end out the week.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 47 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 10% 45 ° F precip: 10% 44 ° F precip: 10% 43 ° F precip: 10% 42 ° F precip: 10% 42 ° F precip: 10% 42 ° F precip: 10% 42 ° F precip: 10% 42 ° F precip: 20% 42 ° F precip: 40% 42 ° F precip: 40% 42 ° F precip: 20% 41 ° F precip: 10% 42 ° F precip: 10% 42 ° F precip: 10% 43 ° F precip: 10% 45 ° F precip: 10% 47 ° F precip: 10% 48 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 10% 47 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 10% 45 ° F precip: 20% 45 ° F precip: 20% 45 ° F precip: 20% 44 ° F precip: 20% 44 ° F precip: 20% 43 ° F precip: 20% 44 ° F precip: 20% 44 ° F precip: 20% 44 ° F precip: 20% 44 ° F precip: 20% 44 ° F precip: 10% 45 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast