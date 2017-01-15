Cold shooting Pirates fall drop fifth straight

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) – Kyle Washington had 16 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 22 Cincinnati beat East Carolina 55-46 on Sunday for its eighth straight win.

Jacob Evans III added 10 points for the Bearcats (15-2, 5-0 American Athletic Conference), who overcame their own shooting struggles by making things even tougher on a Pirates team missing its top scorer.

Cincinnati extended its longest winning streak since the 2013-14 team reeled off 15 straight.

Freshman Elijah Hughes scored 18 points in his first start and fellow freshman Jeremy Sheppard added 13 for East Carolina (9-10, 1-5), which has lost five in a row and hasn’t beaten a nationally ranked opponent since knocking off Dwyane Wade and No. 13 Marquette in 2002.

