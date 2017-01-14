Washington Police investigate shooting in wooded area behind Walmart

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Washington Police Department responded to an afternoon shooting on Saturday.

Police say officers were called to the Walmart after a report of shooting. \

Investigators determined the shooting actually happened in a wooded area near the intersection of Pontiac and Manuel Drives.

Police a 21-year-old was taken to Vidant Beaufort Hospital for treatment.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact the Washington Police Department at (252) 946-1444 or Beaufort County Crime Stoppers at (252) 974-6400.

Captain William Chrismon