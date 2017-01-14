Volunteers needed for shoreline cleanup Saturday

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT)- Volunteers are needed for a shoreline cleanup in Atlantic Beach.

It’s all part of the Carolina Coastal Federation’s statewide 2017 Coastal Cleanup Kickoff.

Volunteers are needed from 10 a.m. to noon to help pick up assorted trash and debris items along the trail and adjacent shoreline at Hoop Pole Creek. The entire event takes place outdoors, so dress accordingly and wear sturdy shoes for walking in wet areas.

Volunteers will meet and park at the easternmost section of the Atlantic Station Shopping Center.

This event is not recommended for young children. Anyone under 16 mus be accompanied by an adult.

Pizza and refreshments will be provided for all volunteers after the cleanup.