Uptown Brewing slated to open “within days”

josh-birch By Published:
uptown-brewing

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville will soon offer visitors and residents a new place to enjoy craft beer. Uptown Brewing owners said they expect to officially open within the week.

There’s been a lot of anticipation for the opening. The owners said people drop by daily to see what the buzz is all about.

Brewmaster Benjamin Self said they will start off by offering six crafts beers they brewed in-house.

“We’re going to do a pale ale, an IPA big hop bomb. We’ll do an apricot wheat, which is more of a session Ale and very drinkable and thirst quenching, and then we’ll do a coffee porter,” Self said.

Self said they will have beers for all taste, and also feature seasonal specials.

They hope to be open by Friday January 20th.

