Three arrested in connection with a Wilson County murder

WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) – Wilson Police have arrested three men in connection to a murder.

On Wednesday around 2:40 p.m., police were dispatched to 112 Hines St. in regards to a individual suffering from severe lacerations on his body.

When they arrived, they located 43-year-old Stephanick Timothy Jones of Wilson. Jones was transported to Wilson Medical, before being flown to Vidant. He underwent surgery and remained in critical condition until he passed away Friday afternoon.

On Thursday at around 3:40 a.m., police received an alarm call at the apartment of the victim.

After obtaining warrants, police arrested three individuals from Rocky Mount.

19-year-old Matthew Joseph Taylor and 22-year-old Robert Earl McDonald are charged with first degree murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, and second degree burglary.

20-year-old Elijah Joshua Woodie is charged with first degree murder and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.

All three are being held in the Wilson County Detention Center. Their first court appearance is set for Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing.