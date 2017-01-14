Pirates fall to No. 20 USF on the road

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Ariadna Pujol scored 23 points, Kitija Laksa and Maria Jespersen added 20 apiece and No. 20 South Florida rolled to a 79-48 win over East Carolina on Saturday night.

The Bulls (14-2, 3-1 American) shot 51 percent (27 of 53), including 9 of 20 from 3-point range, and made 16 of 19 free throws to bounce back from a 65-point loss to No. 1 UConn on Tuesday.

The Bulls had a 7-0 burst in the second quarter to get the lead to double figures after leading 15-14 at the end of one and Laksa scored the last five points before halftime for a 35-22 lead. Laksa had 14 points and Pujol 12 in the first half.

A 15-0 run in the third quarter, when South Florida had a 25-13 advantage, broke it open.

Kristen Gaffney had 13 points to lead the Pirates (10-8, 1-4), who went 1 of 9 behind the arc and shot 33 percent (21 of 64) overall.

