Onslow County mother charged in death of one year old

JACKSONVILLE,  N.C. – Angela Maria Olson, 40, is behind bars following an arrest of the murder of her one year old child.

Around 3:00 PM on Friday, January 13, Jacksonville Police responded to 613 Dennis Road to a report of a missing mother and child.

Just after 7 p.m Friday, Jacksonville Police returned to the address after reports that the child had been located and was unresponsive. First responders attempted emergency life-saving measures on the child, but were unsuccessful.

The child’s mother, 40 year old Angela Maria Olson, was charged with an open count of murder. She was transported to the Onslow County Jail with no bond.

Jacksonville Police said the investigation is ongoing.

