CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT)- The Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune Main Gate will close Sunday for preventative maintenance.

It’ll be closed to all inbound and outbound traffic from 7:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

All traffic will be directed to the Wilson Boulevard Gate. One lane will be open for emergency vehicles only.

Once the work is complete, all lanes will return to normal traffic access.