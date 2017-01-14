Join WNCT at Pitt Co. Relay For Life’s first Purple Ribbon Gala Saturday

Relay for Life; Pitt County (Image 1)
Relay for Life; Pitt County (Image 1)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – For the first time ever, the Pitt County Relay For Life is hosting a Purple Ribbon Gala in hopes of raising even more money for cancer research.

WNCT’s Maria Satira and Josh Birch will serve as Emcees at the event.

It runs from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. Saturday at the Greenville Hilton.

Tickets are $50 for one person, and $100 for two.

There will be live music and light refreshments. A silent auction, including athletic goods, will also be taking place.

For ticket information, contact Lauren Starling (252) 531-1025, Anna Joyner, Kendra Paiz, or a Relay for Life Committee Member.

For more information, click here.

