First Alert Forecast: Back to more typical January weather this weekend

SUMMARY: Cooler this weekend, but temperatures will be right where we should be this time of year. Wet at times to start the weekend. Details:

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will only be around 50 or so.

 

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Lows will again be in the 40’s.

 

SUNDAY: Clouds and some sun. Dry and seasonal. Highs will be in the 50’s.

 

A LOOK AHEAD: Another warm up is coming, but another cold front will keep rain in the forecast for the middle and possibly end of next week.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

8am
Sat
46° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sat
47° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sat
47° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sat
47° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Sat
48° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Sat
48° F
precip:
10%
2pm
Sat
47° F
precip:
10%
3pm
Sat
48° F
precip:
10%
4pm
Sat
48° F
precip:
10%
5pm
Sat
47° F
precip:
10%
6pm
Sat
46° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Sat
46° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Sat
45° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Sat
45° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Sat
45° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Sat
44° F
precip:
10%
12am
Sun
45° F
precip:
10%
1am
Sun
46° F
precip:
10%
2am
Sun
46° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sun
46° F
precip:
10%
4am
Sun
46° F
precip:
10%
5am
Sun
46° F
precip:
20%
6am
Sun
46° F
precip:
20%
7am
Sun
45° F
precip:
10%
8am
Sun
46° F
precip:
10%
9am
Sun
47° F
precip:
10%
10am
Sun
49° F
precip:
10%
11am
Sun
51° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sun
52° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sun
53° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sun
53° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sun
53° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sun
53° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sun
51° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sun
48° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sun
47° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Sun
45° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Sun
44° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sun
44° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sun
43° F
precip:
0%
12am
Mon
43° F
precip:
0%
1am
Mon
42° F
precip:
0%
2am
Mon
42° F
precip:
0%
3am
Mon
42° F
precip:
0%
4am
Mon
42° F
precip:
0%
5am
Mon
42° F
precip:
0%
