First Alert Forecast: Back to more typical January weather this weekend

SUMMARY: Cooler this weekend, but temperatures will be right where we should be this time of year. Wet at times to start the weekend. Details:

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will only be around 50 or so.



TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Lows will again be in the 40’s.

SUNDAY: Clouds and some sun. Dry and seasonal. Highs will be in the 50’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: Another warm up is coming, but another cold front will keep rain in the forecast for the middle and possibly end of next week.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Candice Boling, Pierce Legeion and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 46 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 20% 48 ° F precip: 20% 48 ° F precip: 10% 47 ° F precip: 10% 48 ° F precip: 10% 48 ° F precip: 10% 47 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 10% 45 ° F precip: 10% 45 ° F precip: 10% 45 ° F precip: 10% 44 ° F precip: 10% 45 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 20% 46 ° F precip: 20% 45 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 10% 47 ° F precip: 10% 49 ° F precip: 10% 51 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 10% 45 ° F precip: 10% 44 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast