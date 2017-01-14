‘Down East Wood Ducks’ open house shines light on Kinston’s growth

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Kinston is just months away from their minor league baseball team debut.

So in just a few months Kinston will be flooded with Down East Wood Duck fans.

Dozens showed up today at the down east wood ducks open house in Kinston.

While some took advantage of the many job openings, others like Gean Miller got a first look at the merchandise and season tickets

“Baseball and Kinston, they go together,” said Miller

He just purchased the seats he has sat in his whole adult life.

it’s just I can get a better view of the ball game and right behind the dug out so I can see the home team going in and out,” he explained of his chosen seats.

He’s not changing seats, but Curtis and Mary rose are.

“It was up in the air until we came in this morning and sat in the seats,” said Curtis.

They are changing their seats as Kinston now changes as a city.

As they look out onto the field they remember, baseball back in Kinston means more to them than just the game.

“We came here because of baseball, and I’m happy it’s back,” Curtis explains.

“It’s wonderful, it’s packed there is a lot of people and it’s very very good for the town I think,” Mary added.

Gean knows, this is the first step in the right direction for Kinston’s future..

“I came in the 60’s when four or five hundred people were coming then they got up to a few thousand and it just kept growing and it means a lot for the city of Kinston,” he said.

He said this is the best time to come together as a community.

He said it’s a home run.

“Come as a family, come as a unit and you can sit down and talk with one another and fellowship with one another and watch a ball game all at the same time,” he said.

Grainger Stadium is still under construction.

They are currently renovating the concessions and clearing out space for more parking.