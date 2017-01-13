Woman’s fiance is 1 of 2 charged in her slaying outside bar

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — The fiance of a woman shot outside a Fayetteville bar in November is one of two suspects charged in her death.

Local news outlets report that Fayetteville police announced Thursday the arrests of 45-year-old David Martin and 52-year-old Antonia Monroe, both of Fayetteville. Both men are charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of 40-year-old Albana Nika, of Boston.

Martin was Nika’s fiance.

Police say the woman died after being shot outside of Jumpers Nite Life on Nov. 8. Police say the victim and a man were standing outside the bar when someone fired several shots.

Nika was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Martin and Monroe are both being held without bond. It’s unclear if they have attorneys.

The investigation is ongoing.