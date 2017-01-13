Study shows millennials’ starting salary lower than boomer parents

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new study shows baby boomers did better and made more money at the same stage of life than millennials do currently.

Amanda Matis, 25, has her associates degree and works part-time at a local realtor, which is not exactly what her parents were doing during their mid-20s.

“My dad worked in a lab,” said Matis. “He had finished college.”

Matis’ story has become the norm. Millennials have half the net worth of the boomers. They don’t own property, and student loans are at an all-time high.

“I think in a lot of ways the biggest problem is technology,” said Dr. James Kleckley, a business professor at East Carolina University.

Kleckley said the data doesn’t surprise him.

“You’re not just competing with that person next door, but you’re also competing in a technology-driven system,” Kleckley said.

This trend is worldwide. Greenville is no exception.

Professionals said there is one upside to living in the eastern North Carolina — more bang for your buck.

“You can get a 99-cent Coca-Cola here at a local gas station, but in other markets, it could be a $1.99,” said Scott Allenspack, a young professional.

Experts said what young people face today is not going away anytime soon.

It’s “something that everybody’s going to face,” said Kleckley. “Not just today, but next year and ten years from now.”

Despite the challenges, Matis said there is at least one way out.

“Being smarter with your money, so you can get ahead,” Matis said.

The study also shows student debt as a major factor in why millennials can’t get off their feet as fast as the baby boomers did.