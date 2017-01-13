South Greenville Elementary crushes $25,000 GoFundMe goal

Related Coverage Greenville teacher’s mission to keep students interested leads to music video

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A couple months ago, 9OYS did a story on Michael Bonner and his second-grade class.

On Thursday, the group from South Greenville Elementary was featured on Ellen, and on Friday, a GoFundMe set up for the school easily cleared in $25,000 goal.

Bonner and his class went viral after they filmed a music video about reading.

Bonner promised his students they could make a music video if they passed their test.

The Ellen Show was so impressed with Bonner’s teaching style they surprised the school with computers, IPads and drones.

Ellen then presented the school with a check for $25,000.

South Greenville’s principal said the experience is something the kids will never forget.

It’s “a once in a lifetime opportunity for our students, and it just gives them so much hope,” principal Lakeesha Lynch said, “(It) helps them to have a greater vision and to have a purpose for what they’re learning.”

The show’s production crew came to Greenville and filmed a segment beforehand.

Michael Bonner won Teacher of the Year at South Greenville and is in the running for the county-wide award.